By Jennifer Reese
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

Adam Cassidy, the slick young protagonist of Joseph Finder’s fun, synthetic, and movie-ready thriller Paranoia, works at a cutthroat high-tech firm, where, after getting into minor mischief, he is blackmailed by his unscrupulous boss into taking a job at a rival company and smuggling out trade secrets. At his new gig, he finds a father figure in the kindly, white-haired CEO and falls hard for a beautiful colleague. A tolerance for frat-boy writing is definitely required (the love interest has ”bodacious ta-tas”). But there are twists aplenty, and the fear of seeing Cassidy exposed as a spy — scanning his girlfriend’s laptop as she awaits him in bed, riffling through the gentle CEO’s datebook — provides more chills than any ghoul with a chain saw.

