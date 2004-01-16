MTA2: Baptized in Dirty Water
Padded with remixes and cameos, Banner’s third CD of 2003 is a rush release, for sure, but the producer-rapper doesn’t slack off. His Marlboro-scorched bark balances belligerence with sensitive sentiments, while the skeletal beats create a Southern gothic-goes-crunk vibe — they’re spooky and Jeep ready. Worth buying if only for ”The Christmas Song,” possibly the most profane holiday tune of all time.
