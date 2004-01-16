Legion of Boom
Like a new alt-rock record that recycles the basics of grunge, the Crystal Method’s third disc is a throwback. For Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan, it’s still 1996, and bustling big-beat techno — complete with rock guitars and vocal snippets (”Born Too Slow,” featuring ex-Kyuss member John Garcia) — remains a fresh concept. It no longer is, of course, making Legion of Boom a somewhat dated listening experience. But at least it’s energetic nostalgia.
Legion of Boom
