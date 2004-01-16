The Cinderella Rules
Episode Recaps
Montana rancher Darby undergoes socialite training to prep for hostessing her tycoon daddy’s Swedish business partner. Heroine’s Conflict Should she trade in her jeans for capri pants — and her pre-makeover rogue, Shane, for the Euro smoothie? Three’s Company Moment Darby gets it on with Shane in a Nordstrom dressing room while discussing silk blouses with her personal shopper through the closed door. Lowdown Despite fun banter and sizzling sex, the intrigue-laden twist stretches believability beyond fairy-tale limits.
