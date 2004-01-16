The Cinderella Rules

Montana rancher Darby undergoes socialite training to prep for hostessing her tycoon daddy’s Swedish business partner. Heroine’s Conflict Should she trade in her jeans for capri pants — and her pre-makeover rogue, Shane, for the Euro smoothie? Three’s Company Moment Darby gets it on with Shane in a Nordstrom dressing room while discussing silk blouses with her personal shopper through the closed door. Lowdown Despite fun banter and sizzling sex, the intrigue-laden twist stretches believability beyond fairy-tale limits.

