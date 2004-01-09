Image zoom Out of Time: Nicola Goode

A taut little thriller, courtesy of Carl Franklin (”One False Move”). Denzel Washington is Matt Whitlock, an upstanding Florida police chief dallying with a married woman (Sanaa Lathan). When she disappears, along with some drug money he’s ”borrowed” to help her, Whitlock suspects he’s been set up. He races to clear his name before the authorities — headed by Det. Diaz Whitlock (Eva Mendes), who also happens to be his estranged wife — trace the evidence to him. After an auspicious theatrical opening three months ago, Out of Time ran out, and it’s easy to see why. Other than Washington’s steely performance and Dean Cain’s dark turn against type as a wife-beating lout, there’s not much else to distinguish this movie from the scores of other steamy whodunits out there. EXTRAS Audio commentary from Franklin, character profiles, and a featurette help deconstruct the crime scenes.