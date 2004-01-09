Madonna endorses Wesley Clark for president

”I know that people seem to pay attention to everything I do,” wrote noted children’s book author Madonna, in a posting Wednesday on her website. ”So I am hoping they pay attention to this: I am supporting General Wesley Clark for President.”

”I’ve looked at all the Democratic candidates,” she wrote. ”I respect them all for their dedication and patriotism. But I’m supporting Wes Clark because in him I see the qualifications, character and vision we so desperately need.” Of those qualifications, she wrote: ”He is a decorated soldier and a respected diplomatic leader, who has already given 34 years to his country. He is smart and he is good. He has worked hard to get where he is and he is a national hero. A perfect example of the American Dream.”

Madonna wrote that she had never endorsed a presidential candidate at this stage of the game before. Of course, her opposition to President Bush has been apparent since she shelved her ”American Life” video last winter, an antiwar clip in which a Bush lookalike had a cigarette lighter shaped like a hand grenade tossed at him.

According to MTV News, Madonna was introduced to Clark two months ago by ”Bowling for Columbine” filmmaker Michael Moore. The candidate dined at the singer’s Los Angeles home, and she pledged to host a fundraiser for him there later this year. It’s not clear whether the endorsement of a performer who lives in England full-time and sold barely 600,000 copies of her last album will carry any weight, but the Clark campaign was pleased to have her support. Said campaign spokesman Bill Buck on Thursday: ”We’re happy to have such a big-name superstar supporting our four-star.”