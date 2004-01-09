1914
THE BUFF MEDWAYS 1914 (Transcopic)
1914? More like 1965. This tour-de-force import from British rock legend Billy Childish (Thee Headcoats, Thee Mighty Caesars) throbs with the manic pulse of early Who and Kinks. Childish is great as always and is backed by a killer band: Johnny Barker and Wolf Howard add rumbling bass lines, thunderous drums, and vocals that provide the right amount of melodic ”doot-doot-doot.” More proof that great garage rock is all about the rhythm section.
