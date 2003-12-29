Long-awaited ''Sopranos'' season will debut March 7

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/10/99-06/17/07 performer Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, James Gandolfini, Leslie Bega, Steve Buscemi, Dominic Chianese, Drea de Matteo, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Robert Loggia, Vincent Pastore, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, Steven Van Zandt director David Chase author David Chase, Alan Warner genre Drama, Crime

Start warming up the ziti. ”The Sopranos” is finally coming back. After at 15-month hiatus, a new season will debut on HBO on March 7, Variety reports. That’s two weeks after HBO loses its other Sunday staple, ”Sex and the City,” which will air its final episode on Feb. 22.

There hasn’t been a new episode of the Emmy-winning mob family drama since Dec. 2002, when the fourth season ended with Carmela (Edie Falco) throwing Tony (James Gandolfini) out of the house after enduring one infidelity too many. No word on how their domestic strife will play out this season, or who in Tony’s professional family will get whacked, though reports that came out during the show’s production this year hinted that a number of past whackees will return to haunt Tony in flashbacks and dream sequences. Following the fifth season will be a short, 10-episode sixth season, after which, series creator David Chase has suggested, the show will sleep with the fishes.