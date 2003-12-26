Nip/Tuck type TV Show

The stars of ”Nip/Tuck” give one of the year’s Great Performances

Until July, the FX network seemed to be better named FY, for the male chromosome it catered to with shows like The Shield and Son of the Beach. But then, a breakthrough for women (okay, and plenty of men) craving the next generation of nighttime soaps. On Nip/Tuck, Charmed’s Julian McMahon and Blood Work’s Dylan Walsh play Christian Troy and Sean McNamara, two plastic surgeons as complex as the extreme makeovers they perform. ”Tell me what you don’t like about yourself,” the good doctors always begin, but what makes the show so addictive are all the things Christian and Sean don’t like about themselves. Sean loathes his perfect life with Julia (Joely Richardson), while the egomaniacal Christian is wracked with loneliness and self-doubt — something he suppresses by bedding anything that moves. Fortunately for we gals (yes, again, and plenty of men), McMahon doffs his clothes with surprising enthusiasm. ”I had to go for it,” reasons the thunder from Down Under. ”Dylan and I have talked quite a bit about how we’ve got to go with what they throw at us. It’s not very often an actor is given such wonderful material. Why not put your balls on the line? That’s what makes the show stand out.” Is it hot in here?