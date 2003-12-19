The Dowland Project: Care-charming Sleep

The Dowland Project: Carecharming Sleep B type Music

Released in 2000, In Darkness Let Me Dwell was one of the year’s true sleepers: a gorgeous set of lute songs by lachrymose late-16th-and early-17th-century composer John Dowland performed by Hilliard Ensemble vocalist John Potter with a hint of dark blue jazz flavor. This set reconvenes his group — including supple Euro-jazz reed player John Surman — to reshape songs and madrigals by Dowland’s contemporaries and successors. The selections may be less exquisitely sad, perhaps, but are no less beautiful. FACT-CHECKING DEPT. The writer of ”Care-charming Sleep,” Robert Johnson, is not the soul-selling Delta bluesman, but a court lutenist for England’s King James I.