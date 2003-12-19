Celebrity news for the week of Dec 19 2003

ENGAGED

The Love Boat’s Jill Whelan, 35, will marry operations director Michael Chaykowsky April 2, aboard — surprise! — a cruise ship.

WEDDINGS

No more Single White Female. Bridget Fonda, 39, and composer Danny Elfman, 50, tied the knot Nov. 29 in L.A. It’s Fonda’s first marriage, Elfman’s second…. Ten months after the most dramatic rose ceremony ever, Bachelorette Trista Rehn, 31, and firefighter Ryan Sutter, 29, got hitched Dec. 6 in a Rancho Mirage, Calif., ceremony, which aired Dec. 10 on ABC.

SPLITS

The couple made in indie heaven are no longer. Directors Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), 32, and Spike Jonze (Adaptation), 34, are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

EXPECTING

On Dec. 3, Gwyneth Paltrow, 31, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, 26, announced that they are expecting their first child this summer. Two days later, they got a marriage license in Santa Barbara County.

BIRTHS

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, 41, and wife Terri, 39, greeted son Robert Clarence Dec. 1 in Beerwah, Australia. He joins sister Bindi, 5.

COURTS

A multimillion dollar invasion-of-privacy suit filed in May by Barbra Streisand, 61, was tentatively thrown out of court by a California judge Dec. 3. Streisand claimed that aerial photos of her Malibu home, which were shown on a website devoted to California’s coastline, potentially encouraged stalkers. Streisand’s lawyer says the singer is ”looking at all options.”… On Dec. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that civil rights icon Rosa Parks, 90, could proceed with her suit against hip-hop duo OutKast, who used her name without permission on a 1998 track. Originally filed in 1999, the suit had been dismissed by a federal judge who cited free speech and ruled in favor of Andre ”3000” Benjamin and Antwan ”Big Boi” Patton. An appeals court reinstated part of Parks’ lawsuit, requiring an artistic reason to justify calling the song ”Rosa Parks.”… The Lion King’s Oscar-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, is not feeling the love tonight. His business partner of 15 years, music producer Jay Rifkin, filed a $10 million suit claiming Zimmer excluded Rifkin by ”secretly conspir[ing]…to take business for himself.” Zimmer’s lawyer did not return calls for comment…. After a 10-month investigation into the Warwick, R.I., nightclub inferno that killed 100 people and injured 200, Great White’s tour manager, Dan Biechele, and club owners Jeffrey and Michael Derderian were charged with 200 counts each of involuntary manslaughter Dec. 9. The three, all of whom have denied culpability, posted a total of $200,000 bail. If convicted, they could all face up to 6,000 years…. Where’s the bada-bing?! The Writer & Artists Agency filed a breach-of-contract suit against Jamie-Lynn DiScala (nee Sigler, left), 22, claiming the Sopranos actress failed to pay $40,000 in agent fees. DiScala’s rep did not return calls for comment.