CSI: Miami B type TV Show network CBS genre Crime

The big news over at CSI: Miami (cue the Who’s ”Won’t Get Fooled Again”) is that it no longer sucks. David Caruso still declines to make eye contact with anyone lest he appear engaged by anything other than his own Zen crime-solving meditations. But the show’s pace is quicker, the deaths have become niftier (an apparently dead body is discovered to have been kept alive by a swarm of flies and — these little guys really deserve costar billing — maggots). And the show pulled off an audacious Nov. 24 ”Jaws” rip-off by goofing on it, featuring the fakest-looking shark fin this side of an Ed Wood beach movie.

There are rumblings that cocreator Anthony Zuiker and company are planning a third franchise, to be set in New York City. Short of casting Harrison Ford as the requisite moody middle-aged lead investigator, I don’t see how it’ll top the original. So in keeping with the use of Who music, I’ve already got ”CSI: NYC”’s theme song: ”Substitute.”