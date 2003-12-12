Image zoom

Splinter B- type Movie

The Offspring seem like two different bands: One’s a passel of punk rockers specializing in gallop-tempo anthems; the other’s a bunch of wiseasses who traffic in clever novelty-rock tunes. In the second incarnation, they’re pretty fly, but when they play it straight they sound too much like, well, white guys. Splinter, album No. 7 from these Left Coasters, features a few snarky belly busters, like ”The Worst Hangover Ever” and ”When You’re in Prison,” and rather too much of the straight-ahead stuff. Sure, the Offspring pack a lot of punch, but you sorta find yourself wishing they’d give birth to a pure comedy CD just once.