The Return Of The Black Widowers
A polymath and bon vivant, the late Asimov wrote more than 400 books on topics ranging from ecology to Gilbert and Sullivan. He also penned more than 120 short mysteries, some involving a prickly and eccentric supper club — cum — sleuthing society called the Black Widowers. The best of these — plus several previously uncollected tales — are presented here as chapter-length whodunits, steeped in the author’s comic wit and encyclopedic technical knowledge, and presented in the dialogue-driven language of a stage play. Fans of the genre are advised to acquaint themselves with Asimov’s league of extraordinary gentlemen.
