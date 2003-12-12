Male moviegoers will stick to ''Stuck on You''

It’s a battle of the demographics at the box office this weekend, as the teenage draw ”Stuck on You” goes up against the adult romance ”Something’s Gotta Give.” Meanwhile, both new pictures will have to fend off Tom Cruise in ”The Last Samurai.”

Given its young-male appeal, the edge has to go to ”Stuck on You,” the latest comedy from the Farrelly Brothers, featuring Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as conjoined twins who have excellent adventures in Hollywood. Don’t expect a record-breaking debut by any means, but the film’s silly humor should stick with fans enough for an $18 million opening.

Second place should go to ”Something’s Gotta Give,” starring Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Keanu Reeves. Keaton is already getting Oscar talk for her fantastic performance as a playwright being wooed by two men. The strong buzz could lead to a $16 million debut, putting it side by side with ”The Last Samurai,” which will likely fall 35 percent from its $24.3 million opening to $16 million as well.

The week’s other new wide release is ”Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” a teen romance starring pop singer Christina Milian and ”Drumline” star Nick Cannon. Young girls who lined up last week for Jessica Alba’s ”Honey” will do the same this weekend, which should result in a $10 million debut, followed by ”Honey” itself, which will see a 45 percent drop to about $7 million. But if it’s box-office excitement you’re looking for, just wait until Wednesday, when ”The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” finally hits theaters.