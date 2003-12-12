The Long Road Home 1963-2003
The Long Road Home 1963-2003
B+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Is this elephantine (six discs, 135 tracks) boxed set necessary? Well, consider this: Unlike virtually every other British Invader, the Hollies (which early on featured future hippie icon Graham Nash) kept churning out hits long after the 1960s faded — and long after the Beatles, even. All of those schoolboy screamers are here (”Bus Stop,” ”Dear Elois,” ”King Midas in Reverse”), as well as the late, great hits — ”The Air That I Breathe,” ”He Ain’t Heavy (He’s My Brother)” — and some obscure covers (for example, Judee Sill’s ”Jesus Was a Crossmaker”) that demonstrate how this band’s musical catholicity helped sustain it for so long.
The Long Road Home 1963-2003
|type
|
Comments