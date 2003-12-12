Crimebusters + Crossed Wires: Stories From This American Life A type Music

Most talk-radio babble fades from memory the moment you lose the signal in a tunnel, but the quirky stories on Ira Glass’ mesmerizing showcase can be haunting. This double-disc greatest-hits set contains the requisite (previously published) readings from public-radio all-stars David Sedaris and Sarah Vowell, but it’s the produced segments — an epiphanic interview with a slacker teen who discovered his dad was bugging his phone; Jonathan Goldstein hilariously excavating a cult-classic answering-machine message forwarded to everyone in Columbia University in the early ’90s — that make you look at your American life differently, long after you’re out of range.