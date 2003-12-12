Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season Five

Image zoom Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Robert Voet

”This is how many apocalypses for us now?” wonders a weary Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), as yet another doomsday lies in wait. The answer is, of course, too many to count, but don’t let the Slayer’s apparent burnout fool you: Anything but tired, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 5 delivers some of the most perfect episodes in the series’ history, culminating in the awesome finale, ”The Gift,” in which Buffy sacrifices herself to save her sister — and the world — from the evil god Glory. It’s also the season where our gal goes head-to-head with Dracula, gets a clone in the form of a Buffybot, and mourns the sudden death of her mother.

EXTRAS A handful of featurettes (”Natural Causes” explores the show’s rare inclusion of nonsupernatural death) and cast interviews (curiously all sans Gellar) make this visit to Sunnydale a solid A.