'Love' Song

It could be the ultimate instance of life imitating art: ”Love Actually”’s schlocky holiday hit, ”Christmas Is All Around” (sung by scene-stealer Bill Nighy), is being released as a single in the U.K. in the hopes that, as in the film, the song tops the charts by Dec. 25. ”I have to do the video,” says Nighy from his home across the pond. ”So I’ve just been dancing about the front room to it.” Will it be a smash or a flop? We asked the film’s stars, If the song came on the radio, would they turn it up or tune it out?

COLIN FIRTH ”Oh, boy. Past the first listen I don’t think I’d spend a lot of time with it. It’s designed to hurt the eardrums.”

EMMA THOMPSON ”Oh, God. I suppose just out of sheer affection toward Bill Nighy I’d turn it up.”

LAURA LINNEY ”I’m turning it up, baby! It represents the movie for me, so I just love it. I’d blare it from the rooftops.”

ALAN RICKMAN ”I wouldn’t be listening to a radio station that played that.”