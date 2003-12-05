The Jamie Kennedy Experiment:The Complete First Season

The kids in the mesh trucker hats love their ”Punk’d.” But for truly original, elaborate, and funny hidden camera fake-outs, ”JKX” reigns supreme. Kennedy’s faux ”Insta-cooker” infomercial (in which he pretends to blind someone with his product) became an instant classic, and the star’s ability to marry sketch comedy with unscripted mayhem is unparalleled.

EXTRAS The collection of unaired pranks on alternate marks is cool, but it would be nice if Kennedy talked about something other than his bad hair-coloring job in his commentary: ”I hated that hair…it’s awful. Oh, Jesus, here comes vegetable head…I have orange hair!…I can’t even watch this. It just looks like I’m a shrub.” I tell you, this set is to dye for.