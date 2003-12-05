Atlas B+ type Music genre World

Finding the perfect beat that resides somewhere in between cumbia and crunk funk, this Mexican quintet whips up a party vibe with an open bar and no curfew. But ”Atlas,” their second CD, gives Kinky’s vacuum-tight sound some breathing room, so the insistent beats are tapped out with real drums, and the lyrics articulate a surreal eroticism (”I’ve got these airport feelings all over you”) that suggests lots of hang time with ex-tour mates the Flaming Lips. Don’t stop till you get enough.