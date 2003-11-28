Remixed and Revisited C+ type Music genre Pop

Madonna has always had a successful second (third? eighth?) career as a remix artist, so it makes sense that she’d funk up failed singles from this year’s ”American Life” for this seven-song EP. Too bad, then, that none of these rock-leaning cuts will drive listeners to the dance floor, though props go to Headcleanr (of electronic duo Waterlillies), who gives the hippie-dippy ”Love Profusion” and the arrhythmic ”American Life” a dash of guitars. The one ”new” song (”Your Honesty”) is actually a leftover from 1994’s ”Bedtime Stories” sessions, a bouncy lark that sounds more heartfelt than anything Madge has released in years.