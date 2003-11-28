Love Is Hell, Part 1

Love Is Hell Pt. 1 B+ type Music

Hell was intended to be the rabble-rousing singer’s latest album, but his label rejected it (reportedly for being too depressing), instead releasing the fun-but-undercooked ”Rock N Roll.” ”Hell,” meanwhile, has been split into a pair of EPs. What were they thinking? Produced by John Porter (the Smiths), this eight-song first installment shares some influences — the Replacements, ’80s English alt-pop — with ”Rock N Roll,” but the writing is tighter, the production cleaner, and the performances more considered. In fact, the only real disappointments are a pointless cover of ”Wonderwall” and the fact that we have to wait until Dec. 9 for the rest of it.