Live at the Olympic Auditorium
Only weeks after Live was recorded in 2000, vocalist Zach de la Rocha pulled the plug on Rage’s nine-year run. But they went out on top: This live greatest-hits set makes the studio versions of these songs sound tame. Tom Morello orchestrates hip-hop sound effects on his guitar, and the rhythm section of Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford swings like a wrecking ball.
