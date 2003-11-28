Live at the Olympic Auditorium

By Greg Kot
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

A-
Only weeks after Live was recorded in 2000, vocalist Zach de la Rocha pulled the plug on Rage’s nine-year run. But they went out on top: This live greatest-hits set makes the studio versions of these songs sound tame. Tom Morello orchestrates hip-hop sound effects on his guitar, and the rhythm section of Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford swings like a wrecking ball.

