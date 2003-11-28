7
On his third English-language album, Iglesias abandons frothy Latin pop for glossy arena rock, and it proves to be disastrous. There’s nothing here that’s as undeniably anthemic as the prom-night favorite ”Hero,” from 2001’s ”Escape.” And his breathy, overly emotive vocals are better suited to disco fluff and ballads than to crunchy rockers, leaving listeners with an awkward disc stocked with cliched lyrics (”The Way You Touch Me”) and generic melodies. It’s a problem that even Iglesias’ smoldering stare and musical pedigree can’t fix.
