Birds eat. Birds swim. Occasionally, birds scuffle. But mostly, birds just fly. And as Jacques Perrin’s Oscar-nominated doc Winged Migration makes clear, this is an extraordinary thing. Positioning us alongside more than 20 species as they glide over 40 countries and countless bodies of water, Perrin creates images so crisp they seem almost too perfect to be real.
EXTRAS A 50-minute featurette explaining how the crew accomplished such a feat (hint: It involved training baby birdies and manipulating various glider-type vehicles) is fascinating, and made with as much tenderness for our feathered friends as the movie itself.
