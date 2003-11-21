Under Construction Part II

type Music Current Status In Season Producers Blackground, Universal

We gave it a B+

As hip-hop’s most talented producer (sorry, Neptunes), Timbaland can turn pedestrian MCs and R&B singers into chart-topping superstars. That skill is evident here, on the third album by him and his Virginia rhyme partner, Magoo. In other words, don’t bother with the lyrics; just focus on Timbaland’s ever-inventive beats: bass lines as big as semis and bubbling, hopscotching drum patterns that scramble like Walter Payton. Cameos from Missy Elliott and Pharrell sweeten a package packed with catchy, goofy hooks.