Through Glass Colored Roses: The Best of the Green Pajamas B+ type Music

Cult bands, cult bands everywhere, and not one worth a whit… Or so it sometimes seems, especially when all you need to be classified as a cult band is the devotion of your drinking buddies and your mom. But just when you were ready to foreswear obscure music altogether, along comes something that restores your faith. Such is the case with Through Glass Colored Roses: The Best Of The Green Pajamas. ”Green Pajamas? Who they?” we can hear you asking. The band’s been around, in one form or another, playing coy, clever psychedelic pop since the early-1980s’ Paisley Underground scene. They even had a brush with the mainstream: Their best-known song, ”Kim the Waitress” (a new version is included here), was once covered by power-poppers Material Issue. If you’re a sucker for achingly romantic tunes with hooks that won’t quit, take it from us: This is the best Best of… of the season, bucko.