Paula Frazer
A Place Where I Know: 4-Track Songs 1992-2002
B+
A Southern girl with a ghostly voice, Frazer spent a while fronting Tarnation, a band whose ’95 ”Gentle Creatures” (on 4AD) is a lost classic of ethereal folk-rock that sounds like the Cocteau Twins drifting through a Cormac McCarthy novel. This set of demos functions as an excellent best-of, featuring moony, naked versions of songs from her former band as well as her slept-on 2001 solo debut, ”Indoor Universe.” ORNITHOLOGY Fans of odd backcountry thrushes should check out Jolie Holland, whose ”Catalpa” (Anti-) is full of dark waltzes and creaky Cat Power-style purring.
