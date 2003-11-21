The Old Grey Whistle Test

Chris Willman
November 21, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

The Old Grey Whistle Test

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
performer
Various Artists
guest performer
Alice Cooper, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Iggy Pop, R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen
We gave it an A

While Yanks endured ”Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert,” BBC viewers got the cream of rock’s crop, most not even lip-synching. This essential compendium’s treasures run from a nearly pubes-baring Alice Cooper in ’71 to a moptopped Michael Stipe in ’84, making whistle-stops for Elton, Iggy, Roxy, Bruce, Beefheart, and a not-yet-gray Emmylou.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now