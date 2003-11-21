The Old Grey Whistle Test

type Movie Current Status In Season performer Various Artists guest performer Alice Cooper, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Iggy Pop, R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen

We gave it an A

While Yanks endured ”Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert,” BBC viewers got the cream of rock’s crop, most not even lip-synching. This essential compendium’s treasures run from a nearly pubes-baring Alice Cooper in ’71 to a moptopped Michael Stipe in ’84, making whistle-stops for Elton, Iggy, Roxy, Bruce, Beefheart, and a not-yet-gray Emmylou.