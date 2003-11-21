The Murder Room
James’ work is the literary equivalent of ”Murder, She Wrote:” amusing, if not grabbing. Invariably, the comfortable but slightly unknowable Adam Dalgliesh investigates a murder or two, plodding along at a steady pace until the bad guy (usually just angry, not psychotic) is brought to justice. Here, Dalgliesh examines deaths that occur at a museum run by a cantankerous family; as the body count grows, it becomes clear the killer is copying crimes recorded in the museum’s ”Murder Room.” It’s a perfectly cozy read for a cold, foggy night when you feel like curling up with a cup of tea and pretending you’re in oh-so-proper England.
The Murder Room
