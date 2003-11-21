Kesey's Jail Journal A- type Book genre Nonfiction

In 1967, the author of ”One Flew Over the Cuckoo”’s Nest began serving a six-month sentence for marijuana possession. How ironic that the merry prankster who helped usher in the LSD-fueled Summer of Love spent that summer behind bars. But Kesey was anything but idle in lockdown. And now his prison diaries, profiles of fellow inmates, and psychedelic cut-and-paste collages are finally on view. During his hitch, Kesey sounds as quixotic as his ”Cuckoo”’s Nest alter ego R.P. McMurphy, writing to his wife: ”It’s a drag in here but I’ll survive, maybe even prosper.” Prosper’s an understatement. The rap on Kesey, who died in 2001, was that he never published enough to be considered a Great American Writer. This gorgeous, haunting book should help send his case to the appellate court.