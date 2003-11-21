I Can't Stop
I Can't Stop
A-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Before he was ministering to his flock at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Memphis, Green was the supreme soul singer of the ’70s. Stop reunites him with his key collaborators from that era, notably producer Willie Mitchell and a rhythm section that could make Lazarus get up and grind. Though the songs are sometimes little more than vamps, the interplay is faultless: Horns bob and weave with the reverend’s feathery falsetto. Green doesn’t just straddle the sacred/secular divide, he joyfully demolishes it.
I Can't Stop
|type
|
Comments