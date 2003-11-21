Colored Lights
Though they’ve been writing songs since the early ’60s, Kander and Ebb reached new heights after ”Chicago” won the Oscar last March. Over the years, there were plenty of hits (”Cabaret,” ”Kiss of the Spider Woman”) and flops (the ironically titled ”Happy Time”). Longtime muse Liza Minnelli provides a glowing introduction to this frank, funny memoir, in which the pair dishes about stars like ”Liza With a Z” (as they dubbed her in song) and Frank Sinatra, who ”murdered everybody’s lyrics” — including Ebb’s for ”New York, New York.” While two 40-year careers could fill more than one book, ”Lights” is more illuminating than any ”Behind the Music.”
