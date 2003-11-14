Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines; Last Action Hero; The 6th Day; Arnold Schwarzenegger

Last Action Hero C type Movie

If you had any doubts that Arnold Schwarzenegger would make a slick politician, take a look at HBO Video’s ”Pumping Iron: The 25th Anniversary Special Edition” (PG, 85 mins.), in which the Austrian Oak uses his bulging charisma to psych out a young Lou Ferrigno for the Mr. Olympia title (extras include outtakes and a recent Cinemax doc on the doc). ”Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (R, 109 mins., Warner) was this summer’s most surprisingly satisfying actioner, featuring a killer car chase and an ending both eerie and original. Plus, listen to Arnold on the commentary track: ”This scene with the enlargement of the breasts was fantastic…. It’s a whole new concept. Because there are some guys that like little breasts and there are some guys that like big breasts.” Um, anyway, also out now: Columbia TriStar’s two-pack release of big blow-up parody ”Last Action Hero” (PG-13, 130 mins., 1993) and futuristic cloning caper ”The 6th Day” (PG-13, 124 mins., 2000) — the former not as awful as originally thought (fans just didn’t appreciate being let in on the joke that most action movies are shameless cliche collages), while the latter is a mess from start to finish. How’s about a total recall of that piece of trash? Iron: A- T3: B+ Hero: B- 6th Day: