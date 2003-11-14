Image zoom

Tenacious D: The Complete Masterworks A- type Movie genre Musical

Before ”School of Rock,” Jack Black was already on an educational mission to melt faces with his music. Phase 1: Tenacious D. Featuring Black as lead throat/guitarist and Kyle Gass as balding head axman, the world’s finest folk-metal duo tweaks arena rockers with satanic shout-outs and absurdist bravado (”We’ve come to blow you away/We’ve come to blow your nose!”). On Tenacious D: The Complete Masterworks, the D’s ”rise to power” is chronicled, from quixotic coffeehouse underdogs (in a 1995 collection of HBO episodes) to bona fide rock deities (in a 2002 London concert offering staples like ”Explosivo” and ”F— Her Gently”). In both venues, Black stage-dives off the screen with brutish magnetism, while Gass serves up deliciously undercooked ham. It’s the tastiest mock-music riff since Spinal Tap.

EXTRAS Tour diaries, videos, etc. If you want your socks rocked, stick to the main disc.