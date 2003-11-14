Sings the Blues
B+
Todd Matthew Drootin makes happy fun-time techno, the kind of playful, whimsical music that would work best soundtracking Japanese anime or chase sequences involving Tonka trucks. He’s a compulsive tinkerer; with their squishy sound effects, caffeinated tracks like ”See You in Tokyo” and ”She’s Dead to Me” have the feel of push-button improv, as if Drootin is checking the full capabilities of his circuitry while he’s recording. Unlike so much electro-funk, Blues offers a lot of interesting terrain to explore.
