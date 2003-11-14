The Greatest Hits B+ type Music

Two veteran L.A. alt-rock bands, each responsible for a handful of singles that are among the best radio hits of the past decade. These collections cull the good stuff, including No Doubt’s ”Just a Girl,” ”Simple Kind of Life,” and ”Hella Good,” and the Chili Peppers’ ”Give It Away,” ”Californication,” and ”Breaking the Girl” (the set virtually ignores their four ’80s albums). Both compilations are 16 tracks long — not a problem for the more consistent Peppers, but No Doubt’s disc is padded with second-rate material. The new tunes on both are inessential: Gwen and the gang submit a so-so cover of Talk Talk’s ”It’s My Life,” while Kiedis & Co. tack on a pair of ho-hum originals.