Duran Duran

By Missy Schwartz
Updated March 17, 2020

B+
They were cheeky, model-obsessed pretty boys from Britain, but as shamelessly ’80s pop as the original Fab Five were, they made fantastic videos. Remember how they frolicked on those tropical beaches in ”Rio”? We may never know what ”The Reflex” is, but with this much feathered hair to admire, who cares? EXTRAS Multiple versions of hits (yes, included is that ”Girls on Film”) and interviews from way back when (Lads! Enough with the makeup!). But the best nuggets are accessible only by complex button combinations, and for such an innovative video collection, it’s disappointingly short on directors’ input.

