Heart Trouble B- type Music

The sixtysomething rockabilly-country-gospel vet who toured with Elvis Presley has made an album of tunes that represents every stylistic turn of her lengthy career. The result is uneven, and not helped by well-intentioned guest stars like the Cramps and the other E (Costello), whose assertive presences tilt the focus away from the Oklahoma-born singer. Jackson’s croon is brittle but intact, capable of making ”Lonely for You” and ”It’ll Be Me” thrilling. But the ill-advised novelty covers of the Leiber and Stoller hit ”Riot in Cell Block #9” and the Louvin Brothers’ ”Cash on the Barrelhead”? Not so much.