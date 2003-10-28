Thieves hit Nelly, Michelle Branch during awards show

Both Nelly and Michelle Branch lost big at Las Vegas’ Aladdin hotel-casino on Monday, and they didn’t even gamble. While both were downstairs, appearing on NBC’s live telecast of the 2003 Radio Music Awards, their hotel rooms were burgled, the Las Vegas Sun reports. Nelly claimed losses of over $1 million worth of diamond and gold jewelry, while Branch said she’d been relieved of $85,000 worth of valuables, including a computer, an iPod, a cellphone, jewelry, cash, and credit cards, according to reports from CNN and the Sun.

The robberies took place between 7 and 9 p.m., police told the Sun. The two pop stars were staying in rooms one floor apart. ”We believe the rooms were randomly picked,” police Sgt. Tim Shalhoob told the Sun.

”I wasn’t expecting to lose my money in Vegas,” Branch said Tuesday in a statement. ”I didn’t get hit nearly as bad as Nelly but I do know that I will never feel safe in that hotel. The staff at the Aladdin could have handled things a lot differently. I won’t be going back anytime soon.”

Small consolation for Nelly: While his bling-bling was being swiped upstairs, he picked up a prize at the Radio Music Awards for ‘”Best Driving Song” (as chosen by the radio station programmers who vote on the awards) for ”Shake Ya Tailfeather,” his collaboration with P. Diddy and Murphy Lee.