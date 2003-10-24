North

By Jim Farber
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

To communicate sincerity, you need emotional heft. But, like far too many emo bands, Something Corporate’s desire to express themselves earnestly far exceeds their talent. On the SoCal band’s second album, lead singer-writer Andrew McMahon whines through blubbery and indulgent ballads. While his music aims for heart-on-the-sleeve yearning, it achieves nothing deeper than a blink-182-style smirk.

