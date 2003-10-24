North (Music - Something Corporate) C type Music

To communicate sincerity, you need emotional heft. But, like far too many emo bands, Something Corporate’s desire to express themselves earnestly far exceeds their talent. On the SoCal band’s second album, lead singer-writer Andrew McMahon whines through blubbery and indulgent ballads. While his music aims for heart-on-the-sleeve yearning, it achieves nothing deeper than a blink-182-style smirk.