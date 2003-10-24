The Night Heron

By Thom Geier
Updated March 17, 2020

In a remote cabin outside Cambridge, England, two lost souls (Chris Bauer and Clark Gregg) are just scraping by after getting sacked as gardeners at the university. Why they were sacked — and much else in the way of basic exposition — is left a mystery for much of Jez Butterworth’s new play. For a while, puzzling out the backstory can be fun — particularly with the arrival of a blunt-talking, poetry-spouting ex-con boarder (a scene-stealing Mary McCann), who introduces comic relief and genuine menace. But ultimately, we spend so much time piecing together the Rubik’s-like plot that we forget to care about (or believe) the characters. (

