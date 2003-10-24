Loon

By Neil Drumming
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

”You our future, Loon!” proclaims Bad Boy impresario P. Diddy on Loon’s self-titled debut, charging the young Harlem MC to revive the once-thriving boutique label. Unfortunately, Loon is more posterboy for a played-out lifestyle — glitz, guns, girls — than an actual personality. He just rips off the signature slurred style of former Puff protege Mase and de-energizes it over cookie-cutter melodies. How can Loon possibly be Bad Boy’s future if he can’t even live up to its past?

