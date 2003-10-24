Long Time Coming
Long Time Coming
C+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Trying to extend his shelf life, white blues prodigy Jonny Lang wisely dumps the Stevie Ray Vaughan shtick on his third album. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old looker with the sharp riffs and even sharper cheekbones is now trafficking in slick, entirely unmemorable middle-of-the-road rock. The minimalist R&B-influenced ”Touch” is the disc’s bright spot, but the rest is an amalgam of sub-Creed grunge (”Save Yourself”), wretched funk-metal (”If We Try”), and cliched power ballads (”Goodbye Letter”). He may have grown up, but Lang still hasn’t discovered what it means to be an original.
Long Time Coming
|type
|
Comments