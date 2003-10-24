Long Time Coming

By Michael Endelman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:45 AM EDT

Long Time Coming

C+
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Trying to extend his shelf life, white blues prodigy Jonny Lang wisely dumps the Stevie Ray Vaughan shtick on his third album. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old looker with the sharp riffs and even sharper cheekbones is now trafficking in slick, entirely unmemorable middle-of-the-road rock. The minimalist R&B-influenced ”Touch” is the disc’s bright spot, but the rest is an amalgam of sub-Creed grunge (”Save Yourself”), wretched funk-metal (”If We Try”), and cliched power ballads (”Goodbye Letter”). He may have grown up, but Lang still hasn’t discovered what it means to be an original.

Long Time Coming

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com