Counting the Ways

By Joshua Rich
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Beckett/Albee

A
type
  • Stage

You could almost hate the golden-great Marian Seldes and Brian Murray (who last teamed in 2001’s ”Play About the Baby”) for being so beyond reproach. Is there nothing bad to say about them? That they can effortlessly articulate the mad patter of Samuel Beckett’s weighty lingual hurricanes — he in ”A Piece of Monologue,” she in ”Footfalls” and the spooky, like-nothing-else ”Not I” — while making the seemingly impenetrable diatribes so attractively penetrable inspires awe. That they then switch to Edward Albee’s airy, self-unimportant domestic comedy ”Counting the Ways” only compounds their appeal — especially when, in a quirk typical of Albee, the actors stop acting to give topical, apparently extemporaneous, and downright delightful monologues. Even when they’re not in character you love them.

Episode Recaps

Beckett/Albee

type
  • Stage
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com