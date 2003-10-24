Image zoom

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle B+ type Movie

”For all the coy postmodern jiggle of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu are never more triumphantly feminine than when they’re trumping men at their own kick-butt game…a maximum jolt of bubble-gum nihilism.” (#718, July 11, 2003)

EXTRAS The wide-screen, ”unrated” special-edition DVD implies a saucier cut meant to miniskirt the film’s theatrical PG-13 rating, but this version is indistinguishable from the original — which isn’t really a bad thing. The 35-minute special featurettes, however, include (literally) cheeky behind-the-scenes peeks at how the gals kick ass and look hot, plus perky ”This is fun!!!” cast interviews. And director McG’s commentary reveals an unexpected irony: The nuns-at-the-orphanage scene was filmed at…the Playboy Mansion!