Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Episode Recaps
The stiffly animated, tedious Batman adventure stars a new character — not Batgirl, not Catwoman, but ”Batwoman,” a gray-costumed anti-hero whose motives Batman must suss out while battling foes like the Penguin. This direct-to-DVD cartoon fails when compared to the clever ”Batman Beyond” WB series. It would spoil what minimal suspense there is to reveal the true nature of Batwoman’s character, so without disclosing their roles, I’ll tell you that the celebrity voices include Kelly Ripa, Kyra Sedgwick, and Hector Elizondo. EXTRAS Unenlightening interviews with the voice actors, some of whom understandably try to invest the story with complex motives and themes. Other than that, pretty dire: promos for other DC Comics movies? Who needs a DVD player for that?
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
Comments