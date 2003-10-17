War All the Time

By Greg Kot
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

War All the Time

A-
Sensitive as a teardrop, but hitting with the impact of a two-by-four across the jaw, ”War All the Time” gives good elegy with its mix of emo-punk sincerity and metal-tinged-roar. Thursday don’t take 9/11 quite as literally as Jersey neighbor Bruce Springsteen did on ”The Rising.” Those tragic events serve more as an ominous backdrop for a series of songs about collapsed hopes and relationships. Guitars and drums tangle like mortal enemies, but somehow a chorus still shakes free to shout one last, unfulfilled wish: ”We are cured.”

War All the Time

