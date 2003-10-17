Vampirella Comics Magazine
Vampirella Comics Magazine
B-
type
- Book
Episode Recaps
Most red-blooded fanboys don’t need much of an excuse to ogle a book featuring Vampirella. The high concept here is that this new ”magazine” gives you both actual comics and comics coverage. While the Vampi strips are well worth savoring, such shoulda-been-meaty reads — like an interview with comics guru Alan Moore — feel bemusingly dull and ponderous. More’s the pity, because VCM’s basic idea — to be a literate forum for horror comics fans — is a good one. Here’s hoping it ultimately finds its footing as a publication we’ll actually want to read with both hands.
Vampirella Comics Magazine
|type
|
Comments